Two freed by fire crews after HGV and car crash near Shrewsbury

Three fire crews were called to the A488 at Hanwood at 7am this morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two people were trapped in the car and cutting equipment was used by fire crews to release the casualties from the vehicle.

They were left in the care of the ambulance service.

A fire engine was also called to Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury at 10.30pm on Sunday after a car collided with railings.

And just after 9pm on Sunday, three fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent to another crash in Moss Road, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford.

A car had collided with a building.