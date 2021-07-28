Main road into Shrewsbury town centre shut after falling masonry hits passer-by

Castle Street in Shrewsbury has been closed to vehicles. Photo: Google

Castle Street has been closed since around 11.30am on Wednesday after rubble was spotted falling from above Toni & Guy hairdressers.

The person hit received a "minor injury", Shropshire Council has said.

Police were initially on the scene before the fire service arrived. Pedestrians can get past but the road is closed to traffic.

A Shropshire Council structural engineer has also been at the scene to assess the damage.

It was expected that the road will reopen some time this evening.

A statement on the fire service's log said: "At 11.31am, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as building collapse in Shrewsbury.

"Two fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Corner of building collapsed, crews assessing scene."

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: “Castle Street is closed due to a dangerous structure. The top of the building was crumbling and there was a minor injury to a member of the public.

“Building control are on site and arranging fencing. The road will need to be closed for three to six hours.”