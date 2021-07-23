Two-week roadworks set to start on busy Shrewsbury route

A5112 Bage Way in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Structural work on the Bage Way Railway Bridge on the A5112 begins on Monday when an expansion joint is replaced.

Shropshire Council has said the work is set to run until August 9.

"Work will be carried out under restricted traffic lights during off-peak hours between 9.15am and 4pm each day. The traffic lights will also be manned during peak traffic periods as delays are expected," a spokesman said.

"The work will include phased replacement of existing expansion joint, concrete repairs, drainage work, waterproofing, surfacing of the carriageway and renewal of road markings.

"We thank residents, businesses and road users for their understanding while this important work is carried out."