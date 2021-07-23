Cheers! Riverside venue is county pub of the year

Manager Demi Lesser celebrates The Boathouse venue being named Shropshire Pub of the Year in the Pub and Bar Awards

The Boathouse, in New Street, Shrewsbury, has been awarded Pub of the Year in the National Pub and Bar Awards.

The picturesque venue, which sits next to the River Severn and overlooks the Quarry, is one of 94 county champions in the UK.

The county winners will be crowned at a glittering bash at 30 Euston Square in London on September 6, where 15 regional winners will be announced, as well as the overall UK National Pub of the Year.

Owner of The Boathouse, Rachael Chidlow, was pleased that the pub has been selected, and is looking forward to a busy summer. She said: "We're really thrilled. It's nice to be in a list with so many great pubs."

The industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, but editor of Pub & Bar magazine Tristan O'Hana shared his pride at how venues have fought on.