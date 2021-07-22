Mile of smiles as performers prepare to dust off cobwebs

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 13/01/2020 - Shrewsbury Morris Dancers are kicking off the new year!! ...

Shropshire Festivals' Mile of Smiles will involve musicians, theatre groups and storytellers getting back into the groove of live performance at various locations in Shrewsbury town centre on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Shropshire Festivals said: "This Sunday we're holding a free family fun day in Shrewsbury to spread some happiness!

"Performers and acts will be dotted through town for the event. They will be tasked with generating some smiles - all between 10am to 4pm this Sunday.

"The route starts at the Shrewsbury Castle and stops off at The Parade Shops, St Alkmund's Church, down the high street, through the Square where there will be awesome stalls, and Darwin’s Gate.

"The mile will finish at Shrewsbury's Quarry Park where local acts, theatre groups, and musicians will be performing on a live stage!

"Join us for a fun, free, family-friendly day out to celebrate the end of restrictions and culture being back!