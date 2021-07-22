Dog owners warned after police called to dogs in hot cars

A Shrewsbury Safer Neighbourhood Team spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately members of the team have had cause to deal with incidents where dogs have been left in cars. Temperatures in vehicles can rise dramatically in hot weather in a very short space of time, leading to the risk of death of the dog.

"Think twice about any car trips with your dog. If you do have to travel with your dog, plan your journey. Consider travelling at cooler times of the day, identify places to take breaks, and avoid congested roads or busy times of day when you could get caught in traffic."