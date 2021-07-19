Road closure for resurfacing

By Dominic Robertson

Motorists will face a significant diversion this week with a road closed for resurfacing.

The B4397 will be temporarily closed from the Burlton crossroads to the English Frankton junction, while the work takes place.

The road will be closed from Wednesday, to Friday, between 8am and 4pm.

A diversion will in place during the work and a map can be viewed at https://newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/B4397-diversion-route.pdf

The road is one of 37 on Shropshire Council’s 2021/22 resurfacing programme.

A spokesman from the council said: "The closure will allow coring work to be carried out to determine if there is tar present within the road.

"This will enable the appropriate plans to be drawn up for the resurfacing work, and may enable savings to be made."

By Dominic Robertson

