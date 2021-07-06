Teamwork makes the dream work as kids get outdoors

Summer Clarke, seven, enjoys some of the activities, with instructors, at Love2Stay, Shrewsbury Pupils from Coleham Primary School, including Summer Clarke, front, enjoy activities with instructors at Love2Stay, Shrewsbury

Children from Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury have been taking part in team building activities as part of their summer enrichment programme, and recently enjoyed a visit to Love2Stay at Emstrey.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, children have missed out on many of their normal extracurricular activities and clubs. All 423 pupils are booked to visit outdoor venues including activity adventure centres and local leisure facilities.

Other places they will be visiting include The Pioneer Centre, Kidderminster, Condover Hall, Chester Zoo, and Shrewsbury Castle.

Headteacher Claire Jones said: "It has never been more important to offer these experiences to our children, for their physical and mental health and wellbeing, helping them to connect with each other and the outdoor environment away from school. We are also pleased that we can support great local venues helping to kick-start their educational programmes once again."

Laura Wilde, of Love2Stay, said: "We are delighted to welcome back schools. Since the start of Covid-19, the past 18 months has shown how important it is that children have regular social contact and spend time in the outdoors.