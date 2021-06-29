Fans go wild as England beats Germany 2-0 – in pictures

Fans at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury go wild as England beats Germany Fans at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury go wild as England beats Germany Cheers all round at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury Fans at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury go wild as England beats Germany Fans at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury go wild as England beats Germany Fan photos at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury A tense moment The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury A tense wait for the first goal A few near misses Fans at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury go wild as England beats Germany Fans at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury go wild as England beats Germany Fans at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury go wild as England beats Germany.

That was the message from pubs across Shropshire which were packed full of anxious England fans who watched on as Gareth Southgate's team brought home a 2-0 win against Germany at Wembley.

Fans at The Inn on the Green in Shrewsbury were singing as the game began but the pub was soon quiet as the first-half left drinkers tense with a few near misses.

But the cheers and chanting erupted as late second half goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane sandwiched a big miss from German legend Thomas Muller.

Antony Rogers, 52, from Radbrook, said: "It was a bit slow, they do seem to handle the ball better this time than they used to.

"I'm texting a German pen friend throughout the game who is watching it in Germany.

"It certainly picked up in the second half, it was a little bit more of the same until they swapped Saka for Grealish and everyone was saying take Sterling off but I'm so glad they took Saka as Sterling scored the first goal."

Discussing the next game in the knock-outs, Antony said: "England tend to think it's going to be easy and they relax but they've still got some work to do.

"They've played the last few games quite easy so they should have strength and stamina left.

"I think we've got every chance of winning the tournament but my friends are fancying Belgium."

Karl Jones, from Radbrook, said England could win the tournament if they play positively.

The 58-year-old electrician said: “I feel pretty positive. Through the last couple of games we’ve been really good.

“France getting knocked out was a shock definitely.

“I support Shrewsbury and Man United and go to Old Trafford quite regularly.

“So far England have been too defensive, they need to be more positive in their approach, a bit more attacking.

“Being back in the pub watching England play after the year we’ve had is great, without a doubt I have missed it.

“If they can play positive there is no reason why we can’t win the tournament.”

Some fans were feeling the nerves as the game began.

Dave Turner, from Radbrook, was confident England can win if they came out on top of Germany.

The 53-year-old said: “I am feeling nervous as it is good rivalry.

“I think they will do it, but we have to score some goals.

“Kane needs to step up and prove his worth.

“They’ve played it safe, they don’t concede but normally turn it up."

Neil Brittan, 59, added: “If they want to win they’ve got to take a chance.”

And Jonny Mair, 33, from Wrexham, said it was a shame the fans weren't allowed to sing and chant but it was good to be back in the pub watching England play.

The ground worker said: “I am very nervous I’m expecting a lot.

“It is starting to feel normal again now, it’s just a shame you can’t sing and chant but it feels like we’re back to normality in some sense.