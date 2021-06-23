More than two thirds back pedestrianisation for Shrewsbury's High Street

Shrewsbury's High Street is currently closed to cars during the day

High Street in Shrewsbury is currently closed to traffic during the daytime, as part of measures introduced as a result of the pandemic.

The move has not been without controversy, with residents of Town Walls and St John's Hill concerned at the amount of traffic re-routed past their homes as a result.

Shropshire Council, which has been responsible for bringing in the measures on High Street, has extended them until next month after the government postponed the final lifting of Covid restrictions.

The closure of the road has sparked conversations among the public and businesses over whether the measures would benefit the town in future.

Now a poll conducted by the Shropshire Star shows that a total of 67 per cent of people – 1,033 of those who responded – are in favour of some form of pedestrianisation for the street.

But, just under a third of people, 33 per cent – 514 respondents – said they were against any form of closing the road to traffic.

Out of the 1,547 total people who had responded, 852, or 55 per cent, wanted to see High Street closed to traffic during daytime.

The option for the road to be shut to vehicles 24 hours a day was backed by 181 people, or 12 per cent.

Nat Green, town and county councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, said he supported the idea in principle, but that the concerns of residents on Town Walls and St John's Hill had to be addressed – preferably through the introduction of a 'low traffic zone', which would deter, or prevent drivers from using the route.

He said: "I have got a broad range of views coming in from local people but it really does depend on where you are in the town – and that even includes within the loop of the river.

"One of the things I have found is clearly the people who live along Town Walls and St John's Hill are very concerned about the displacement of traffic, that is why I am really supporting the idea of bringing in a low traffic zone in the area.

"Hopefully that would reduce the total amount of traffic going in and out of the town centre."

He added: "Broadly I am in favour of at least partial pedestrianisation. I think it is the way to go but I think we have to be careful with how we deal with the concerns of residents who would be detrimentally affected by that displacement of traffic.

"I do not think the people against it are reacting in a negative way either. The people on Town Walls and St John's Hill want to see changes in the town centre but we need to do it in a way that does not impact their lives too much."

Councillor Green said he believed that the general mood from the public was positive toward the idea.