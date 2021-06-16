SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 13/02/2020..Pic in Shrewsbury at the Quarry Swimming Pool, where scaffolding is going up..

The Quarry Pool and Fitness Centre will open its main pool again from next week, Shropshire Community Leisure Trust has confirmed.

Storm Ciara swept across Shropshire in February 2020 and high winds lifted a section of the roof above the main pool at the centre.

The damaged roof

Rhys Collins, facility manager for the site said: “We’re back in the big pool and we’re offering an expanded aquatics programme.

“Other sections of the centre, such as our learner and 25m pools have been open since April 12 and demand is increasing every day, as Covid restrictions lift. Across all our centres, customers are clearly appreciating the chance to get active again in a safe, socially distanced way. Feedback on our safety measures and the welcoming atmosphere my team have created has been excellent.

“I’d like to thank our client, Shropshire Council for their support in getting the Quarry’s main pool open again, and thank my team for their continued hard work. Last but by no means least, I’d like to thank the people who use the facility, customers who’ve shown great patience while the safety and maintenance work was carried out. It’s been great to see so many smiling faces, young and old, once again enjoying their active leisure time.”

“Research from fitness industry association, ukactive has shown that gyms and fitness facilities are experiencing extremely low levels of coronavirus infections among visitors - it’s clear that the leisure sector is doing a great job of keeping centres and equipment clean and safe for all.”

The trust also announced an expansion of the swimming programme at the pool, which will allow for a greater variety of swim sessions. The centre’s Swim England-approved Learn to Swim programme is already up and running, but will be added to with lane and family swim sessions, while regular pool club users such as Sub-Aqua, Masters Swimming Club and Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club will also return to the larger pool.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, place, tourism and transport, said: “It is very good news that the pool is now getting ready to reopen, offering a greater variety of swimming lessons.

"We know that local people have been waiting a long time and we would like to express our sincere thanks for our customers' patience and understanding during the pool’s closure.