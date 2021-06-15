Shrewsbury town centre restrictions will remain for the time being

Shrewsbury High Street closed to traffic

The social distancing measures mean that High Street and Shoplatch are closed to vehicles every day between 11am and 4pm. During these times Wyle Cop is closed uphill but remains open downhill.

Highways officials at Shropshire Council have been discussing possible next steps with Shrewsbury Town Council, Shrewsbury BID and town centre residents – with further details due to be issued in the coming weeks.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said:

“It’s important to continue with current arrangements which allowed greater use of outside space for social distancing.

“With infection numbers on the rise, it is vital that we all continue to adhere to social distancing rules, which is why the traffic interventions in Shrewsbury town centre were originally introduced.

“We appreciate that businesses and residents want clarity about the longer-term arrangements, and we have been discussing the best way forward with a wide range of interested parties.

“We are certainly not intending to go back to square one whenever restrictions are removed, as it’s clear there is support for keeping the town centre free of through-traffic.

“However, we are also aware that increased traffic on Town Walls has created difficulties for residents, so we are considering how to minimise that by managing bus routes and rerouting through traffic.