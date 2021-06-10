Covid third wave 'is under way in parts of Shropshire'

Public health warn over rise cases

The most recent figures for both Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire have both shown significant rises in the number of cases.

In Telford there were 89 cases in the most recent seven days reported, up to June 6 – 40 more than the previous week.

Shropshire Council said it has also seen a 34 per cent rise with 31 new cases in the seven days up to June 3.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's Director for Public Health, said: "In Telford and Wrekin, we are starting to see the beginnings of a third wave.

"Our rise in cases reflects the national situation, but we are working hard to put local solutions in place to minimise the spread.

"It is good news that local hospital admissions remain very low.

"However, government restrictions remain in place and we all still have a responsibility to reduce the spread, to keep cases low and people safe.

"If you have symptoms, however mild, get a PCR test regardless of if you have been vaccinated or not.

"Residents should also be checking for Covid twice a week with rapid flow home tests – know your Covid status.

"Ensure you take up both your vaccinations when offered; a second vaccination provides more comprehensive protection.

"Coronavirus has not gone away. Continue to practice hands, face, space and fresh air."

Averages

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said that although the number of cases involved in the rise is relatively low, it serves as a reminder of the need to follow guidelines, particularly with the 'Delta' variant spreading across the country.

She said: "The number of reported cases is increasing and although we are below the national and regional averages, it is something we really need to pay attention to given the rise in the Delta variant nationally.

"Coronavirus is still in our communities and we need to do everything we can to stop the spread.

"The advice that was given near the start of the pandemic is just as important today as it was a year or more ago. Hands, face, space, fresh air is key in preventing the spread.

"The vaccine uptake in Shropshire is great and I encourage everyone to book their first and second jabs when invited, but it doesn’t stop you from catching the virus and passing it onto others. That is why regular hand washing, wearing a face covering, keeping a distance of two metres and ensuring indoor areas are well ventilated is still vital, along with regular testing for people with no symptoms.”

The call comes as nationally there were another seven deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test confirmed by the Government.