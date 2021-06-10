Residents evacuated after concern over building safety in Shrewsbury

St Michael's Street, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google Streetview

People living at 110 St Michael's Street have been moved into a hotel while temporary traffic lights will remain for the next two or three weeks near the junction with New Park Road.

Shropshire Council said the lights were put in place last Friday following discussions between its building control team and the building owner’s structural engineer. The lights will remain at the site to allow temporary supports to be put in place.

While the lights are in place, drivers are being advised that delays are likely and to use park and ride, or alternative routes, to access Shrewsbury town centre.

Park and ride operates from Harlescott, Meole Brace and Oxon every 20 minutes.

Alternative routes into Shrewsbury town centre are available via the A5112 inner ring road – Telford Way, Bage Way, Pritchard Way to Meole Brace island and the south/west of the town – with access and egress to the town centre and A5 available via the B4380 and main access roads into the town centre.