Call to stop anti-social yobs as drugs and fights blight Shrewsbury Quarry

A quieter day in the quarry during the first lockdown

Shrewsbury's Quarry has been a hive of anti-social activity in recent weeks, with a planned punch-up on one day this week attracting around 300 yobs.

Now police and civic leaders are calling on Salopians to do their bit to take the sting out of the problem by reporting issues when they see them happening.

Helen Ball, town council clerk, said an officer told her that practically every Shrewsbury bobby on shift was called to the Tuesday incident, and that the constant bad behaviour and trashing of the park was causing staff stress.

"Some people are feeling intimidated by these groups and its stopping them from wanting to use the park," she said. "We want to urge anyone who sees anything that isn't right to please report it to the police on 101 or 999. It's the only way.

"We've got three security officers now working every evening from 5pm to 11pm, but they can't be there all the time.

"There has been a lot of underage drinking and drug taking. It's not what you want. It's causing stress to staff with all the additional pressures."

Shrewsbury police are currently reviewing body-worn camera footage from the Tuesday incident to try and identify perpetrators.

Inspector Saf Ali said: "Those who are identified as ‘persistent offenders’ may find themselves the subject of further police intervention and prosecution.

“We have been successful in securing Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) against persistent offenders to exclude them from entering the town centre.

“Whilst we want everyone to have fair access to the town and enjoy the facilities, anyone causing anti-social behaviour or disruption to the wider public may find themselves the subject of such sanctions.”

A dispersal order was put in place and ran until yesterday, but officers were considering extending it over the weekend.

“Of late, the commissioning of security staff in the park has proved valuable to the police in ensuring there are resources to combat these unprecedented levels of anti- social behaviour," added Inspector Ali.

“Officers and PCSO’s from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, as well as patrol officers, will be covering the town and anyone causing anti-social behaviour, or other related issues, will be directed to leave the area under the dispersal order."

Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Councillor Alan Mosley, said: “The levels of anti-social behaviour, including underage drinking and drug taking, is extremely worrying and has caused us to take the necessary steps to increase the security presence and stamp out this type of behaviour.

"Our message is clear, we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in the park. The Quarry is a safe place for everyone and anyone carrying out activity that stops the wider public enjoyment of this area will be brought to account.”