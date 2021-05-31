Woman rescued after getting stuck on roof in Shrewsbury

Fire crews were sent to Falcons Way, near Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, just after 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday, and used a rescue platform to lift her to safety.
Concerned neighbours watched on as crews worked carefully to help her off the roof of the flat.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "They helped a female who was on the roof.
"They used a ladder platform to get her down.
"She required no medical attention."
A fire engine and a rescue tender were sent to the scene, and the road was closed while crews worked.