Woman rescued after getting stuck on roof in Shrewsbury

A woman was rescued from a roof in Falcons Way, Shrewsbury

Fire crews were sent to Falcons Way, near Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, just after 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday, and used a rescue platform to lift her to safety.

Concerned neighbours watched on as crews worked carefully to help her off the roof of the flat.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "They helped a female who was on the roof.

"They used a ladder platform to get her down.

"She required no medical attention."