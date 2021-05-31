Woman rescued after getting stuck on roof in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A woman was rescued after getting stuck on a roof in Shrewsbury.

A woman was rescued from a roof in Falcons Way, Shrewsbury
A woman was rescued from a roof in Falcons Way, Shrewsbury

Fire crews were sent to Falcons Way, near Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, just after 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday, and used a rescue platform to lift her to safety.

Concerned neighbours watched on as crews worked carefully to help her off the roof of the flat.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "They helped a female who was on the roof.

"They used a ladder platform to get her down.

"She required no medical attention."

A fire engine and a rescue tender were sent to the scene, and the road was closed while crews worked.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News