Christmas Eve flood warnings for Shropshire after another night of heavy rain

The River Severn burst its banks in Low Town, Bridgnorth

Barriers are up at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and in Ironbridge as the traditionally worst hit areas try and limit the damage.

There are currently five flood warnings in place - the second most serious category - which mean "urgent action is required" to control floods.

Warnings are up in Shrewsbury - at the Quarry and West Mid Showground - Ironbridge and Jackfield, Bridgnorth, Quatford and Hampton Loade.

A statement from the Flood Warning Information Service said: "River levels are forecast to rise at the Welsh Bridge river gauge in Shrewsbury as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding (of property) is imminent. We expect flooding to affect offices at the showground and Gravel Hill Lane. Predicted peak at Welsh Bridge 3.1m to 3.2m early afternoon on Christmas Eve.

Flood barriers are up in Ironbridge, where a flood warning is in place

"We expect river levels to rise until early afternoon. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are erecting temporary flood barriers at Frankwell.

"Please avoid contact with flood water and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

A number of flood alerts, which are less serious than warnings, are also in place in the county. The Severn Vyrnwy confluence near Oswestry, the River Worfe in Telford as well as Ledwyche Brook and the Upper Teme in Ludlow are currently carrying alerts.

For more information on your area visit flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings.

National picture: Almost 100 flood warnings in place

Emergency services in England and Wales have been inundated with requests for help after heavy rain fell across the UK.

A yellow Met Office weather warning for rain stretched from East Anglia, across Leicester, parts of Birmingham and north London, and through to mid-Wales and Cornwall, and remained in place until 2am on Thursday.

The BBC reported the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received 500 calls for help on Wednesday as the downpours hit many parts of the country.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had handled more than 250 flood calls, with several properties inundated and multiple people rescued from their stranded vehicles.

The Environment Agency (EA) had issued more than 90 flood warnings for England as of 5am on Thursday, including 16 warnings related to the River Severn on the Welsh border.

Other areas covered by flood warnings included part of the Great River Ouse and the Chediston watercourse in Suffolk.

Nine further flood warnings were issued by Natural Resources Wales.

The Environment Agency also issued a further 149 flood alerts.

The weather is causing flooding throughout Rutland. Laurie and I are stuck ourselves. We ask that unless your travel is essential please don't drive . Reports that Lyddington is flooded. #StaySafe #Rutland#Ryhall #a47 #Morcott #MantonBridge pic.twitter.com/1imw8y9gOA — Rutland Police (@LP_Rutland) December 23, 2020

Nottinghamshire Police said emergency services had been called to a report of a landslide near some homes near a former quarry at 11.40pm on Wednesday.

The force said a “small number” of properties have been evacuated, and police, fire and ambulance services, along with Mansfield District Council officials, were sent at the scene at Bank End Close in Mansfield to conduct safety assessments.

According to a Natural Resources Wales gauge, 60.4 mm of rain fell within 13 hours at the Trevethin reservoir in southern Wales on Wednesday.

44.6 mm of rain was also detected in Corby, Northamptonshire, in the same period according to Environment Agency figures.

The heavy rain caused disruption to travel, with many areas including Cardiff reporting surface water on the roads.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist for the Met Office told the PA news agency: “There’s been a lot of wet weather around, we’ve had a heavy rain across much of England and Wales, particularly southern parts of Wales but also further east.

“Most places in England and Wales have been really wet and we’ve seen strengthening winds too, there have been some gales in exposed parts, so quite unpleasant really.”

Mr Burkill later said the rainfall would cease overnight into Christmas Eve.