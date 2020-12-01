Coaching club gearing up for festive holiday sessions

Children enjoying a visit from Santa at a previous Crossbar Christmas holiday club.

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport has organised Christmas-themed clubs at eight county primary schools.

The company will also be running a soccer school and dance camp at Shrewsbury’s London Road Sports Centre.

All clubs are for boys and girls aged between four and 11, with early booking recommended.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday club co-ordinator, said: “We are busy putting together an action-packed itinerary that will feature lots of Christmas-themed games and activities.

“Children will also have the opportunity to take part in arts and crafts, including a special delivery of baubles which they will be able to decorate and take home for their own trees.

“There will be a Christmas party on Wednesday, December 23 – the final day the clubs will run before Christmas – with lots of fun games and a visit from Santa, which is always a real highlight for the children.

“It’s such a special time of year with the holiday clubs, which the children really enjoy.

“As always, we advise early booking as spaces are limited as we continue to closely follow the government guidelines with social distancing and the other safety measures we have in place.”

Crossbar’s team of coaches will feature in fun festive-themed videos for their 12 days of Christmas on the company's social media channels from Monday, December 7.

Prizes will be available to be won each day, including an annual pass for a child to attend as many Crossbar clubs as they wish throughout 2021.

Christmas holiday clubs will take place at Telford schools Lawley, Old Park and Redhill, and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields, Radbrook and St Georges, as well as Pontesbury Primary School and Broseley C of E Primary School.

They will run on December 21, 22, 23 and also December 29 and 30, with the dance camp and soccer school at London Road Sports Centre held between December 21 and 23.

All clubs will take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 per day to attend. Bookings can be made via Crossbar's online booking system at crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk