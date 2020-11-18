Cafe owner Gwen brewing up for her time as Shrewsbury's mayor

Cafe owner and Meole councillor Gwen Burgess was officially sworn in as mayor at a full town council meeting held virtually

Cafe owner and Meole councillor Gwen Burgess was officially sworn in as mayor at a full town council meeting on Monday night.

Councillor Burgess was due to take the gold chains from the outgoing mayor, Councillor Phil Gillam, six months ago. But due to the pandemic, her tenure was postponed to give her more of a chance to promote charities and businesses and attend functions. She will also do an 18-month stint.

The meeting, held virtually, made history when the usual civic event was replaced with a less formal handover.

Councillor Burgess said: “I am honoured to accept this distinguished office and am going to do my utmost to honour the privilege of being the first citizen of Shrewsbury. I am looking forward to the next eighteen months and will do everything I can to fly the flag for Shrewsbury."

She will be accompanied by her partner, Mark, who will perform the role of Mayor Consort.

See also:

Councillor Burgess also took the opportunity to thank Councillor Gillam and the Mayoress Carol, for the work they had done for the town over the last eighteen months.

“Whilst the circumstances have been difficult over the course of the last eighteen months, Phil and Carol have done a tremendous job of representing Shrewsbury during his term of office. It is now my responsibility to carry on the tradition of highlighting the fabulous town we have here both within our community and beyond.