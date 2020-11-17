Mothers who lost their children to addiction unite to call for action

Amy Liebich struggled with an alcohol addiction

It follows the deaths of their loved ones Amy Jane Liebich, 37, and Tyler Pryor, 24, both of whom had ongoing problems with substance use.

Amy, daughter of former Shrewsbury Mayor Councillor Jane Mackenzie, died on May 15, 2019, following a long struggle with alcohol addiction, while Tyler, son of Amanda Hordern from the Springfield area of Shrewsbury, died on November 12, 2018, after losing his battle with drink and drugs.

Both Amy and Tyler were receiving support from Shropshire Recovery Partnership, the county’s only provider of addiction support services, but their families believe much more should have been done to help save their lives.

Councillor Mackenzie and Mrs Hordern have now engaged solicitors FBC Manby Bowdler to investigate any potential failings by the service and are calling for an urgent review into Shropshire’s drug and alcohol recovery services.

While they acknowledge that improvements may have been made since the deaths of Amy and Tyler, they believe an open discussion and consultation with service users, families, medical professionals and other organisations is vital to drive forward targeted improvements.

“We know changes are starting to take place and we hope in some way that Amy’s and Tyler’s deaths have helped push these through more quickly. However, we need to be sure that Shropshire Recovery Partnership is learning from its mistakes and is moving in the right direction,” explained Councillor Mackenzie, who runs charity Share Shrewsbury.

“I believe we need to review the current provision across Shropshire and work together to make the changes needed.

"We should put services users and their families at the centre of any consultation, because our voices need to be heard. I think this is the only way to restore confidence in the services and bring about positive change.”

Tyler Pryor lost his battle with drink and drugs in 2018

Michael Portman-Hann, of FBC Manby Bowdler’s clinical negligence team, said both mothers believed the partnership had failed to act quickly enough when their children were at crisis point.

“These are two tragic deaths and we are working with the families of Amy and Tyler to raise important concerns.," he said.

“Both families feel there is a lack of collaboration between the partnership, mental health services and other medical professionals.

"They believe this lack of a collaborative approach and multi-agency intervention ultimately let down their children, both of whom suffered from depression.

“Further still, they claim that Shropshire Recovery Partnership failed to put in place any kind of person-centred care plan or provide the specialised treatment, which Amy and Tyler so desperately needed.”

Mrs Hordern added: “Along with the GP I urged Shropshire Recovery Partnership to provide specialist intervention, warning that a death was inevitable.

“But there was no triage or provision for chaotic clients like my son. They had a policy whereby if you missed two appointments (whatever the reason) you were taken off the caseload and had to refer yourself back into the system to get help.

“They had a rigid format; a one solution fits all approach. But, unfortunately, those that don’t fit the mould will die. Tyler didn’t and he died. “