Community Shropshire pub in new hands after being saved from development

Ursula Longmore is handing over the reins of the Cock Inn to the new shareholders from the village

The Cock Inn at Hanwood is run by the Great Hanwood Community Interest Company.

Last week one of those at the forefront of saving the pub stepped down, handing over the reins to the new shareholders from the village near Shrewsbury.

Ursula Longmore and her late husband, Bill, the former West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner were the original shareholders for the CIC.

The single shareholder since Mr Longmore’s passing his widow said she had chosen to gift the shares to a number of local residents.

“Some have been connected with the local community for many years and there are some who are relatively new to the community. They will now act as representatives for the whole community as we move this exciting project forwards,” she said.

Mrs Longmore paid tribute to her husband, a former police officer who quickly become involved in village life after they moved to Hanwood 20 years ago.

“When the Cock Inn was under threat with the potential of being lost to the village, together with the bowling club, Bill and I were very concerned, realising how detrimental this would be – causing a great loss to the people of Hanwood.”

Mr Longmore registered the pub and bowling green as assets of community value and when it was announced in 2017 that Punch Taverns were going to sell, the CIC was set up with shares to purchase it. “Bill and I put the money into Great Hanwood Community Interest Company to purchase the pub and the bowling club to ensure that they remained a community asset for the benefit of the people of the Hanwood community,” Mrs Longmore said.

“That is our legacy to Hanwood.”

“We now have the chance to create a community hub to suit our needs as a village rather than a profit-driven business. It has gone from strength to strength and is now a welcoming hub for all and a pleasure to visit and socialise. The bowling club continues to thrive, although currently we are facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“I am handing over the shares of the Great Hanwood CIC to this new group of shareholders who have volunteered to take on the responsibility of driving forward Bill’s vision of creating a community hub for the benefit of the Great Hanwood community.

“These are people who have the community’s interests at heart, and I am confident that they will protect and develop this important community hub for many years to come. As long as the pub trades it remains for the good of all residents in Hanwood to be passed on to future generations.