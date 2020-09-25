Advertising
Drivers suffer minor injuries in two-car crash on main Shropshire road
Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash near Shrewsbury during rush hour.
The accident on the A488 Old Shorthill Lane between Lea Cross and Cruckmeole happened at about 5pm on Thursday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.
"Crews discovered two patients on their arrival. The driver of one of the cars, a woman, had got herself out of her vehicle and was treated for minor injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
"The second patient, a man, was discharged on scene with minor injuries," the service said.
The road was closed by West Mercia Police following the collision, resulting in congestion in the Hanwood area.
