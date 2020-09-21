Woman killed and four injured in Shrewsbury A49 crash

The collision closed the A49 over the River Severn between the Sundorne and Preston roundabouts at about 4.30pm on Sunday.

Members of the public gave CPR to the woman, in her 50s, before paramedics arrived. She was found in a critical condition and later confirmed dead at the scene.

A man believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles was treated for serious injuries and flown via air ambulance to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A woman believed to be a front seat passenger in one of the cars was treated for potentially serious injuries and also flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Two teenage girls were treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be life threatening. One was flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital and the other was taken by land ambulance.

Midlands Air Ambulance sent all three of its helicopters from Cosford, Tatenhill and Strensham along with four land ambulance crews and three paramedic officers from West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).

Closed

West Mercia Police closed the road until about 10pm and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances and an operations officer from Shrewsbury.

Firefighters used cutting and spreading equipment while on scene.

A WMAS spokeswoman said: "When crews arrived on scene, they found five patients, one of whom was in a critical condition.

"Bystander CPR was already in progress on the woman, believed to be one of the drivers, when crews arrived.

"The critical care paramedics and doctor from one of the Midlands Air Ambulances took over treatment and administered advanced life support on scene. But sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“Meanwhile, the other air and land ambulance crews were assessing and treating the other patients involved in the RTC.

“A man, believed to be the driver of one of the vehicles, was treated for serious injuries and flown to the Major Trauma Centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

“A woman who was a front seat passenger in one of the cars was treated for potentially serious injuries and flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

“Two teenage girls were treated at the scene for injuries not believed to be life threatening. One of the girls was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance, whilst the other was taken by land ambulance on blue lights and sirens.”