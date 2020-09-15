Safety plea on 'danger road' near Shrewsbury after near miss with child

Mr Tony Lee wrote to Shropshire Council in May after he narrowly avoided the child on the Holyhead Road between Montford Bridge and Bicton.

But he says the footpath is still dangerous.

Shropshire Council says the hedge is owned privately and that the landowner will be reminded of their responsibilities.

He says he was travelling to work towards Shrewsbury on the morning of May 26 when a child walking with his mother on the footpath pulled away from her and because of the narrowness of the path he lost his balance on the kerb and stepped in the road.

"I was some distance away and had already slowed down a bit. Had I left home 10 seconds sooner I would probably have killed him," said Mr Lee.

He said he contacted the council immediately.

"Coincidentally some work has been done to the hedges since then but the footpath is still pitifully narrow in places and is full of weeds," he added.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "We have undertaken land searches and this hedge is in private ownership.

"We’ll ensure the landowner is notified of their riparian ownership responsibility with regards to the hedge that fronts the footway.

"We have only just entered the hedge-cutting season, so there would not have been an opportunity to do this until September 1 – the Wildlife Act restricts hedge cutting activities until this date.

"We will also check the footpath and assess if any additional work is required."