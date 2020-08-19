Town centre Shrewsbury street shut to cars after medieval building damaged

Fish Street in the town centre is closed to cars but still open for pedestrians after damage was caused to the Bear Steps building next to St Alkmund's Church.

The brown and white timber building, which dates back to the 15th century and is grade II listed, contains an art gallery and cafe and is also home to Shrewsbury Civic Society.

Scaffolding has been put in place to support the building, which is fenced off on Fish Street but unaffected on the St Alkmund's Square side. The art gallery remains open.

Fish Street, with Bear Steps on the left

A Shropshire Council spokesman said the authority is investigating and that Fish Street would stay closed to vehicles until September 4.

The area surrounding Bear Steps contains some of Shrewsbury's most famous and historic lanes, with more than 10 listed buildings on cobbled Fish Street alone.

Just down from Bear Steps is Grope Lane, a narrow street leading to High Street named for the way people used to have to grip the walls when walking through in the dark.

Shropshire Council tweeted: "Vehicular access to Fish Street, Shrewsbury, is currently suspended following what appears to be a recent vehicle strike to the timber-framed Bear Steps building.

"The building has been temporarily supported and structural investigations are ongoing."