Woman rescued as fire tears through Shrewsbury house, damaging two others

Fire crews were called to an address in Albert Gardens off Albert Road in Sundorne at 2.50am today.

The blaze reportedly started at the back of a terraced house before spreading through the interior and at least two other properties have been damaged.

A woman, believed to be in a neighbouring home, was rescued by fire crews.

A house in Sundorne, #Shrewsbury, caught fire shortly before 3am. Part of Albert Road remains closed while police and firefighters continue to work pic.twitter.com/Pbn8RkY4j8 — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) August 14, 2020

An Albert Road resident who did not want to be named said: "It was bellowing out. We woke up because of all the fire engines going past and then we could smell the smoke.

"There were more ambulances and trucks here earlier – I hope everyone is alright."

Emergency services remained on scene throughout the morning

The road remained closed throughout the night before partially reopening shortly after 9am.

A woman was seen to by paramedics and was treated for minor smoke inhalation and did not need hospital treatment.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent six appliances including the aerial ladder platform from Shrewsbury and Telford Central fire stations.

Fire investigation and safety officers were on scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

The force confirmed it was working with the fire service to establish the cause of the blaze.

The ambulance service sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a nine and 10.5 metre ladder, a main jet, covering jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

Crews battled the fire for hours and the stop message was received by fire control at about 6.40am.

