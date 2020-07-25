Merseyside brothers benefited more than £400,000 running drugs conspiracy in Shrewsbury

Anthony Gray and his younger brother Jordon, from Liverpool, led a group which took over houses in Shrewsbury and used them as bases to sell class A drugs from throughout the year of 2015.

The brothers and five co-conspirators were jailed last December for their parts, with Anthony Gray, 39, receiving an eight year sentence for his leading role coordinating other dealers.

Jordon Gray, 29, was jailed for six years and eight months. Shrewsbury Crown Court heard at the time that he had stepped in as the gang's leader while his older brother was in jail.

On Friday the case was back before the courts for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing although the brothers, both in prison at HMP Featherstone, did not attend.

Prosecutor Mr Graham Russell said that he had agreed with the Gray brothers' representatives how much they had each benefited throughout the course of the conspiracy.

For Anthony Gray, that figure was £225,729. Jordon Gray benefited by £178,702, Mr Russell said.

Confiscation orders

Judge Anthony Lowe heard that neither of the brothers had any available assets, although Anthony Gray was said to have recently sold a caravan worth almost £11,000.

The judge made confiscation orders in both their cases – for Jordon Gray it was a nominal order telling him to pay £10 within three months or receive another day added to his jail time.

Anthony Gray meanwhile was told to pay £10,722, the value of the caravan, within three months or face 27 weeks of default jail time.

Though neither of the brothers attended Shrewsbury Crown Court, their representative Mr David Martin-Sperry dialled in remotely.

Co-conspirator Gary Cox, the Grays' uncle, also appeared but was unrepresented.

The court heard he benefited to the tune of £43,784 but again, had no available assets so was ordered to pay £10, or have a day added to the sentence he was given in December of two years and 10 months.

Two other conspirators, Kelly Carter and Shaun King, were represented in court. They both dispute the benefit figures that have been attributed to them: £151,181 for Carter and £70,866 for King.

Judge Lowe ordered that Carter and King's representatives submit the bases of their arguments by August 21, and that Mr Russell respond by September 14.

Carter, 33, and King, 22, are both still serving their respective sentences of five years and four months, and two years and six months.

Other members of the conspiracy are still waiting to be heard in Proceeds of Crime cases.