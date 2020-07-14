Snap up tickets for Shrewsbury drive-in events

The Shropshire Drive-In events at the West Mid Showground have been well-received so far. On the first weekend a sell-out live music event was held featuring local bands including Ego Friendly, The Vertigo Band and Dirty Rockin Scoundrels. Last weekend a comedy show featuring several well-known comics including Phil McCaffery and Tom Deacon was enjoyed on Friday night, before a spectacular show featuring acrobats, dancers and circus performers on Saturday night.

This Friday there is a mini music festival with local bands The Hot Jazz Biscuits, The Weekenders and The Endings. And on Saturday, The Abba Story will be in town, singing all the classic hits of the Swedish superstars.

On Saturday, August 1, The 90s Revival DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett will be holding their first show before they tour the country. The popular Shrewsbury duo have been playing to thousands from their kitchens in live-streamed gigs on Facebook during lockdown.

A Shropshire Drive-In spokeswoman said: "We only have a limited number of tickets per event, so don't miss out!"

To buy tickets visit shropshiredrivein.co.uk