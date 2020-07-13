Advertising
Casualty rescued from top of hill near Shrewsbury
Emergency services were called to rescue an injured person from the top of a hill near Shrewsbury.
The fire service and paramedics attended the incident on top of Haughmond Hill in Upton Magna just before 10pm yesterday.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Shrewsbury and crews assisted paramedics to carry the casualty off the hill to a land ambulance.
Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 11.30pm.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.
