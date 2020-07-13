Casualty rescued from top of hill near Shrewsbury

The fire service and paramedics attended the incident on top of Haughmond Hill in Upton Magna just before 10pm yesterday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Shrewsbury and crews assisted paramedics to carry the casualty off the hill to a land ambulance.

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 11.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.