Casualty rescued from top of hill near Shrewsbury

By Rory Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Emergency services were called to rescue an injured person from the top of a hill near Shrewsbury.

Haughmond Hill

The fire service and paramedics attended the incident on top of Haughmond Hill in Upton Magna just before 10pm yesterday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Shrewsbury and crews assisted paramedics to carry the casualty off the hill to a land ambulance.

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by about 11.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

