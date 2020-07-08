Plans for £8.6 million development including hotel

Up to 97 full-time equivalent jobs could be created if the scheme next to Battlefield Roundabout is given the go-ahead.

With Premier Inn, Costa, Miller & Carter and Howdens already signed up to take on the completed, planning agent Berry’s says the project will bring a welcome boost to Shrewsbury’s post-pandemic economy.

The plans, submitted by property developers Maximus Aequus, also include 222 parking spaces, electric car charging points, tree planting and the diversion of a public footpath which crosses the site.

A planning statement by Berry’s says: “The application site lies within the Shrewsbury development boundary and is allocated for employment-related development, so the principle of development on the site has been established.

“The proposed development will help deliver jobs that will help the Shropshire economy.

“The proposals support the council’s economic strategy, which identifies the visitor economy as one of six growth sectors that Shropshire Council wishes to support.

“The applicant has end-users signed up for each of the proposed units. Each of these companies is reflecting strong market demand for these uses.

“The success of the neighbouring cluster of services on the north side of the Battlefield Roundabout, namely Starbucks, Two Henrys restaurant, the Burger King restaurant and Travelodge hotel, illustrates the strength of this section of the market.

“Market demand has increased over the years, reflecting Shrewsbury’s growth, and is expected to continue to increase with the delivery of the North West Relief Road and the level of growth planned for Shropshire up to 2036.”

The site will be accessed off Battlefield Road.

A heritage impact assessment in respect of the registered battlefield to the north west of the site has concluded the scheme will have a “negligible” impact on the heritage asset. The battlefield was the location of the Battle of Shrewsbury in 1403.

Berry’s says it has not been possible to conduct a noise assessment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that this will be done as soon as possible.

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council.