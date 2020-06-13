Family rallies to make memories for beloved mother with terminal cancer

Laura Roberts of Shrewsbury was given a shock diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on May 29, at the age of 37.

She was told that surgery was not an option and that chemotherapy would not remove the cancer – but she decided not to know how long she should expect to live, which her family said was emblematic of her positive mentality.

Her sisters Chelsea and Leann have spearheaded a fundraising effort to fund new experiences for Laura and her daughters Jade (19), Elly (16) and Lily (12), and provide for the girls.

The initial target of £1,000 was met in a matter of hours and donations have continued pouring in. At the time of writing the total was about £9,000.

Laura's mother Mark said: "Laura was rushed into A&E because she had pains in her upper chest. She had actually had a lump for about eight weeks, she went to doctors and was told it was various things.

"It got to the point where her sister took her to A&E. Within three days she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"Laura doesn't want to know how long she has got, she is always a positive person and a bubbly person, it would bring her down.

"She is looking on the bright side, being positive."

The close family is being helped by Laura's partner Matthew Vaughan and friend Jen O'Brien.

#LaurasLegacy

A raffle page has also been set up, with various businesses contributing to help the appeal. They include Chloe Bradbury Hair, the Meat Shack, Dark Harbour Tattoos, Baked a Cake and Bake Shrewsbury.

The appeal is being spread on social media with the hashtag #LaurasLegacy, while a running challenge was also started by Laura's colleagues Qwenan Davies and Sam Mitchell at Shrewsbury School, where she is a cleaner.

Leann's partner Jamie Richards has plans for a football match and a bike ride to help the appeal, when it is possible for those to go ahead.

Laura's sister Chelsea said that Laura herself wanted to say how grateful she is to those who have helped the appeal.

Mark Roberts said: "I was absolutely gobsmacked and amazed when I saw [how much has been donated].

"Everyone's generosity and goodwill has been amazing.

"We are a very close family and we are all in shock. It is absolutely horrendous for everyone.

"We are trying to stay positive for Laura and her girls."

To donate to the appeal visit bit.ly/37qczgr and to learn more, visit facebook.com/fundraisingforlauraandhergirls/.