Menu

Advertising

River Severn searched after late-night incident in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Emergency services rushed to a river incident in Shrewsbury last night after reports of loud screeching on a road that woke up residents.

Firefighters and police searched the River Severn near the Castle Walk footbridge

Fire crews were sent to Severn Street in Castlefields at around 2am to carry out a water rescue, though nobody was found in the river.

Police were also on the scene and put a cordon in place.

Severn Street is the narrow road that runs past the Dog and Pheasant pub before continuing down to the river next to the Castle Walk footbridge.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.

"Four fire appliances including the incident command unit, the incident support unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews assisted police with a search of river. Nothing found, incident left with police."

Fire crews left the scene shortly before 4am.

More to follow.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News