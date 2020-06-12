River Severn searched after late-night incident in Shrewsbury

Fire crews were sent to Severn Street in Castlefields at around 2am to carry out a water rescue, though nobody was found in the river.

Police were also on the scene and put a cordon in place.

Severn Street is the narrow road that runs past the Dog and Pheasant pub before continuing down to the river next to the Castle Walk footbridge.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury.

"Four fire appliances including the incident command unit, the incident support unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews assisted police with a search of river. Nothing found, incident left with police."

Fire crews left the scene shortly before 4am.

More to follow.