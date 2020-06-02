Shropshire volunteer groups recognised by the Queen in awards

Between them the groups cover many walks of life and different services, with their volunteers putting in thousands of hours to contribute to their communities or help those in need.

Those recognised are:

Food Bank Plus in Shrewsbury

The Friends of Telford Town Park

The Shrewsbury Ark

Shrewsbury-based Cedar (Community Education in Death Awareness & Resources)

Newport and District Agricultural Society

The awards are a huge accolade and the county’s Lord-Lieutenant, Anna Turner, offered her congratulations.

The award is known as the 'MBE for voluntary groups, and all the recipients have played a significant part in improving the lives of Shropshire Residents.

Food Bank Plus, based at the Barnabas Centre in Shrewsbury has been commended for its new and unique approach to providing the help.

With around 85 volunteers, the charity not only provides food, but also cookery lessons, help to find a job, and a host of other support with the intention of getting people to a place where they do not need the organisation's help.

Karen Williams, Food Bank Plus project leader, who spoke of her pride at the service receiving the award, said: "Someone might use the food bank but might need a job so we will help them get a job, they might need to use the food bank but not know how to cook, we would teach them how to cook."

She added: "We have an amazing team and we could not do it without the volunteers who give 10,000 hours every year."

Councillor Pam Moseley, who nominated the charity said: "As a local councillor, I have worked with the food bank for seven years, and so know what a real difference the team makes to local people‘s lives, not just immediate help with food, but also through the other projects which help turn lives around.

"Every client is treated with respect, kindness and empathy by the wonderful team of volunteers. Also, two recent challenges – the floods and the corona pandemic – have shown how resilient and adaptable the team are, in keeping the service going despite everything. The volunteers really do deserve this recognition."

Volunteers from The Ark on a Zoom call

Shrewsbury's Ark, which supports the homeless as day centre and an outreach project, offers basic facilities, hot food and emotional and administrative support to those in need.

In total more than 60 volunteers help with the service, and its shop which provides crucial funding.

Chair of the Ark, Karen Higgins said she was thrilled that the efforts of the volunteers had been recognised.

She said: “The Shrewsbury Ark day centre and shop simply would not exist without our hugely dedicated team of volunteers. We are absolutely delighted that their hard work and commitment has been recognised in this way. It’s a wonderful opportunity to thank each one of them for their service to the homeless and vulnerable in our community.”

The Friends of Telford Town Park meanwhile have been key in making the venue one of the most popular in the county.

Since 2003, the group has grown steadily to promote, conserve and protect the 170 hectares of park land.

They have also played a major part in the conservation and improvement of the award-winning Chelsea and Maxell Cherry Gardens, alongside other activities in the wider park, such as scrub clearing, litter picking, hedge laying and general assistance with the local nature reserve.

Chris Pettman, chairman of the group spoke of his pride at the accolade, saying: “I am delighted and thrilled that our group has been recognised with this prestigious award, which reflects the dedication and team work of the working volunteers and the support received from Telford & Wrekin Council and several local companies that appreciate the value of Telford Town Park to the community of Telford and beyond.”

Newport and District Agricultural Society has also been honoured in the awards

Newport and District Agricultural Society, and its group of 250 volunteers, have also been honoured in the awards.

The society's objectives are to promote agriculture, the environment and the rural community, something it does through the organisation of Newport Show.

Held in July each year, the show highlights the best of British agriculture, and has taken place 110 times, with the first in 1890. Although this year's event is cancelled it will return next year.

The society also acts as custodian to Chetwynd Deer Park, a 200 acre conservation area just outside Newport.

The society’s chairman of trustees, Tony Asson, said “We are delighted that the society’s work has been recognised. We have over 250 volunteers who are totally dedicated to putting on a high quality annual show. In a year when it has been necessary to cancel the show, this will be a great boost to morale as we start to think about the 2021 show.”

Councillor Lyn Fowler, Newport’s deputy mayor, nominated the society for the award.

She said “Newport Show has been part of the town’s life for many generations and it never ceases to amaze me how this dedicated team of volunteers are so enthusiastic about the society’s work. I offer them my sincere congratulations.”

Cedar, based in Shrewsbury have received a Queens Voluntary Service Award for their work. From left are, Marion Dakin, Dr Judith Wester, Nicky Kent, Anna Wilde and Hannah Davies.

Cedar may seem unusual compared to the other winners but its work plays a huge part in the lives of bereaved young people.

It provides a programme in classrooms or groups where it teaches young people how to talk about death, dying and loss in healthy ways among their peer group.

Dr Judith Wester, the group's founder said they were thrilled that its "rewarding" work has been recognised.

She said: "Our volunteers are over the moon to receive this wonderful award, which they truly deserve.

"We have worked together for several years delivering death education programmes to adults, professionals and especially young people in our community to help them to understand, accept and respond to death, dying and loss in healthy and appropriate ways.

"It has been a sometimes sad, but mostly highly rewarding journey. We are especially proud of Nicky Kent, Marion Dakin, Anna Wilde and Hannah Davies."

The county's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, who will present the awards later this year, praised the work of the recipients for their selfless efforts.

She said: ""The successful award winners are a reflection of the huge amount of generous, innovative work done in the county. The work they do is done selflessly for the benefit of others, but at the same time is hugely enjoyed.

"Every time I hear of a group that is worthy of this prestigious award I feel a glow of warmth and pride that we have a county so conscientiously doing so much to enhance our community.

"I would like to thank the winners and also thank the other nominations who have not picked up an award this year but nevertheless were of an extraordinarily high standard and prove that volunteering thrives at a grass roots level in Shropshire."

Colonel Mark Cuthbert-Brown Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Shropshire added: "Most of those living in Shropshire know they live in a beautiful place.

"It’s made all the more beautiful, though, through the joint endeavours of people trying to make it better still, for individuals, for their communities and for society as a whole. I am delighted to be able, personally and on behalf of our Lord-Lieutenant, to congratulate our five winners this year both on their efforts and on their success."