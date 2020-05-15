'Please tut loudly from here': Impatient queuers delivered cheeky signs by Shrewsbury post office

Signs have been put up outside Abbey Foregate post office in Shrewsbury for customers to read as they wait.

The magnificently sarcastic notices include instructions to "Please sigh heavily from here", "Please tut loudly from here" and finally "You made it... you're next", for the customer next in line.

The cheeky signs were outside Abbey Foregate post office. Pics: Chris Kelsall

They also say: "Due to the continuing coronavirus lockdown, we are operating a one in, one out system. To abide by the 2m distancing and workplace rules, there is just one person working here.

"Thank you for your patience."