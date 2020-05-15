Menu

Advertising

'Please tut loudly from here': Impatient queuers delivered cheeky signs by Shrewsbury post office

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Impatient queuers at a Shropshire post office have been delivered a cheeky set of instructions while they wait.

The cheeky signs were outside Abbey Foregate post office. Pics: Chris Kelsall

Signs have been put up outside Abbey Foregate post office in Shrewsbury for customers to read as they wait.

The magnificently sarcastic notices include instructions to "Please sigh heavily from here", "Please tut loudly from here" and finally "You made it... you're next", for the customer next in line.

The cheeky signs were outside Abbey Foregate post office. Pics: Chris Kelsall

They also say: "Due to the continuing coronavirus lockdown, we are operating a one in, one out system. To abide by the 2m distancing and workplace rules, there is just one person working here.

"Thank you for your patience."

The cheeky signs were outside Abbey Foregate post office. Pics: Chris Kelsall
Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health Business
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News