Shrewsbury train station to light up blue for the NHS this evening
Shrewsbury train station will be lit up in blue this evening to show gratitude to NHS and key workers.
The lighting up of the station at 8pm, when the weekly Clap for Carers will be taking place, is also in recognition of railway staff who have being working hard during the pandemic.
Bill Kelly, Network Rail’s route director for Wales and Borders, said: “Every Thursday, for the last couple of months or so, we come together as a nation to pay tribute to all our critical workers who continue to work every minute of every day to keep us safe and to keep the country going.
"It is an absolute honour for the Wales and Borders route of Network Rail to be part of this weekly event that gives so much love and appreciation to our wonderful NHS workforce and indeed all critical workers, including our very own railway family."
