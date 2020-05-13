Menu

A 'thank you' that can be seen from the skies in Shrewsbury Quarry

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published: 2020-05-13

A huge tribute to the NHS has been painted on the lawns of Shrewsbury's Quarry Park.

Ed Smith from Agrovista has painted an NHS Thank You logo on the lawn at the top end of the Quarry

The artwork, featuring the blue NHS logo underneath a rainbow, which has become a symbol of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic, was created by Agrovista Amenity, a Telford-based agriculture firm.

Ed Smith, landscape manager, said: "I'm really pleased with how it turned out. The colours look amazing. It's all about supporting the NHS staff and key workers who are doing so much for us in such a difficult time."

Agrovista previously produced a giant poppy on the Quarry lawn for Armistice Day.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

