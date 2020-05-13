A 'thank you' that can be seen from the skies in Shrewsbury Quarry

The artwork, featuring the blue NHS logo underneath a rainbow, which has become a symbol of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic, was created by Agrovista Amenity, a Telford-based agriculture firm.

Ed Smith, landscape manager, said: "I'm really pleased with how it turned out. The colours look amazing. It's all about supporting the NHS staff and key workers who are doing so much for us in such a difficult time."

Agrovista previously produced a giant poppy on the Quarry lawn for Armistice Day.