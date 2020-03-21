Shrewsbury man caught with cannabis ordered to pay back more than £1,300

Nathan O'Brien, 25, was arrested outside a flat in Aston Butts in Monkmoor on November 3, 2018, after failing to stop on his bike when confronted by police.

Officers managed to make him fall off as he tried to ride away, and found O'Brien to be smelling of alcohol and cannabis. They seized cash valuing £1,229.50 and cannabis worth £120 from O'Brien.

He was given a 12-month community order in November last year after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, but returned to Shrewsbury Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.

The court heard that the total benefit figure was £1,349.50. The £1,229.50 that was seized will be retained and O'Brien must now find £120 by June 20 or face 21 days in prison by default.

Judge Anthony Lowe told O'Brien, of Field Close, Shrewsbury: "Make sure you get it done before you forget."

At his sentencing, prosecutor Harinderpal Dhami, laid out the facts of the case. He said: “The officers heard the sound of a bike coming down the road at speed.

“They saw this defendant. The lights were off and he had no helmet. He was riding it erratically.”

He said despite being asked to stop the defendant failed to pull over. He mounted the pavement, but the officer was able to unbalance him and he fell off.

“He was breathalysed and searched and a quantity of cash was found," added Mr Dhami. He was put in custody and the property searched.

“Three mobile phones and a tablet were seized.”

O'Brien claimed the drugs were for personal use. He was given a road ban at Telford Magistrates Court on November 20, 2018, for motoring offences including failing to stop.