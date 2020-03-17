Last chance to take look at Shrewsbury Relief Road plans

Shropshire Council says the displays, in public buildings across the town, were expected to be the final stage of public consultation in its plans for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road (NWRR), before an application for planning permission is submitted in May 2020.

The NWRR scheme, which now incorporates the previously separate Oxon Link Road scheme, will connect the A5 at Welshpool Road roundabout in the west to the Ellesmere Road roundabout in the north, with new bridges over the River Severn and the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.

The six-week consultation ends on Monday, April 13.

Exhibitions at four venues across Shrewsbury gave residents, businesses and road users the opportunity to register their comments.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport said: "Since we last consulted the public on the proposals for what was previously two schemes, we have been working on the design to incorporate that feedback wherever possible, and also to build in environmental protections, reflecting the studies we have been undertaking over the last three years.

“The result is a combined scheme, which is going to really improve life for communities and road users alike, from Shrewsbury and further afield, improving congestion, air quality and journey times, into and around Shrewsbury.

“We were pleased to show the North West Relief Road has come along. There is still time for people to take part in the consultation online and let our team know what they think.”

Information on the Shropshire Council website includes the scheme and its route; access points; environmental impact assessment and mitigations; how the road will look; and provision for cycling, pedestrians and horse riders.