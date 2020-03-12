Public can view historic flooring discovery

Shrewsbury Cathedral has been undergoing extensive restoration work, and the process has revealed a spectacular gothic tiled floor, created by the famous architect Edward Welby Pugin.

The tiles, from the late Victorian period and turn of the century, were buried beneath a suspended wooden floor.

Now the church has confirmed that people can view the work on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Bishop of Shrewsbury, Mark Davies, said they were excited about being able to let people see the discovery.

He said: "It is always an amazing moment to see something that has been hidden from sight for generations suddenly uncovered.

"I found it particularly moving to find the floor of Shrewsbury Cathedral so well-preserved and giving testimony in all of its intricacy and beauty to the faith and sacrifices of generations before us.

"We look forward to being able to share this beauty with all who come to the cathedral."

Richard Keddie, the development officer of Shrewsbury Cathedral, added: "The project is about rediscovering beauty.

Advertising

"The reordering has been spearheaded by a dedicated team here at the Cathedral, who, under the guidance of Bishop Mark Davies, has worked with various heritage and church bodies to deliver a sustainable and future-proofing project.

“Being a once in a lifetime opportunity, the cathedral, a place of immense historical and religious importance, will certainly add value to our local and regional communities as well as offering enhanced pastoral outreach."

The tiles were uncovered by workmen of M. Salt Limited, a conservation specialist.

Most of the tiles are in a very good condition but there is some damage to the flooring in places where piping was elevated, where concrete was used to filled spaces, and boxes of cables for the electric lights were laid.

Advertising

The tiled floor will be cleaned in time for the liturgies of holy week when the cathedral will be reopened in its entirety to the public.

In the meantime, the tiles and other parts of the restorations can be seen by the public from the viewing gallery on Saturdays from 12 noon and Sundays from 8.30am.

The cathedral has said that in the months ahead it will seek the guidance and advice of the Historic Churches Committee of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales and of the Diocesan Heritage, Art, and Architecture Committee about proposals for the renewal of the sanctuary – hoping wherever possible to be inspired by the original design.