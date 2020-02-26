Lib Dems demand answers over decision by Shropshire Council's chief executive to leave his post

It was announced yesterday afternoon that Clive Wright, who had held the position since November 2012, would leave the role immediately.

The decision was made at a group meeting of the Conservative councillors on Monday.

Although Mr Wright did not want to comment directly, in a statement he said he was proud to be part of the council.

The county's Liberal Democrats said it is the wrong time for the council's chief executive to step down and have demanded answers.

Leader Roger Evans said: "Shropshire Liberal Democrats are demanding to know the reason why Shropshire’s chief executive was sacked now.

"This in the middle of the greatest crisis that the county has faced for a number of years. This is totally the wrong time to be without a chief executive."

It comes as the authority is dealing with the worst flooding crisis in two decades and is also planning a number of multi-million pound infrastructure projects.

Councillor Evans added: "We have a council whose cabinet is overspending its budget every year, a county with the biggest flooding problems for over 20 years and a major pothole crisis.

Advertising

"We want to know how much more is this going to cost our taxpayers in addition to the £1,000 a day man."

Earlier this month it was revealed that Shropshire Council had hired a highways consultant at the cost of £1,000 a day.

It is believed that senior members of the council's cabinet had wanted a change in the man at the top, and pushed for the decision.

In his statement, Mr Wright said: "I want to place on record my heartfelt thanks to all the amazing people I have worked with here at the council and our partners and communities," he said.

Advertising

"It has been a great privilege to serve you all and the people of Shropshire as chief executive.

"I am proud to have been part of the council and your exemplary response to the floods over the last eleven days demonstrates what being part of the public sector is about. Seriously, well done everyone."