Next phase of Shrewsbury town centre roadworks to start this month

Improvements to footways, crossing points, road signs, street furniture and road surfaces will begin on February 17, Shropshire Council has revealed.

The work, which is part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP), will be carried out between Smithfield Road and Bellstone, on Roushill, Mardol and Claremont Street.

New natural stone kerb lines will be constructed to provide wider footways on these roads and there will be new pedestrian crossing points.

SITP work is externally funded via the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and developer contributions and the next phase is expected to cost £2 million.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "Alongside the upgrading of Pride Hill, the enhancement of Town Walls to Claremont Bank, and the recent facelift of the kerbs and paving on High Street, this work is key to improving the public and urban realm for Shrewsbury.

"We thank people for their understanding while all of this important work is carried out. They will see a further significant and notable improvement to the town centre once this next phase of work is complete."

Minimise

The roads will be resurfaced during the course of the year as each phase of the work is completed.

Advertising

The authority said it will minimise the need for long period of road closures and will enable the work to be completed as early as possible.

However, there will be some short-term closures for drainage work and on-street parking spaces and loading bays will be unavailable during these times.

To avoid any disruption, visitors to the town centre are encourage to use the park and ride service – or to park in Frankwell or Abbey Foregate car parks, rather than the car parks within the river loop.

While work is carried out Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury BID will be trialling different ways of using the parking and loading bays, including mini parks.

The council's contractor, McPhillips, is carrying out the work, and staff will be available to address any day-to-day issues, liaise with businesses regarding loading bay requirements and address issues regarding accessibility.