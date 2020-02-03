Tickets for Shrewsbury Town's trip to Liverpool on general sale early

More than 6,000 tickets have been snapped up by fans ahead of tomorrow evening's clash at Anfield.

Coachloads of Salopians will be leaving for Merseyside, hopeful that Town can take advantage of Jurgen Klopp's plans to take the night off along with his entire senior squad. If Shrewsbury emerge victorious against Neil Critchley's under 23s, they can look forward to a trip to Chelsea in the fifth round.

Season ticket holders and loyalty points holders have been able to get tickets for the past few days, and the plan was for tickets to go on general sale tomorrow.

LIVERPOOL: Tickets will go on General Sale from 5 pm today for the @LFC game #salop



But the club has decided to put the remaining tickets on general sale from 5pm this evening. The ticket office will be open until 7pm, reopening again at 9am tomorrow.

The club said: "We have been monitoring sales at the ticket office and online, we have also been listening to feedback from supporters and based on that information we have decided to start general sales from 5pm today, the ticket office is open until 7pm this evening, there are currently around 1,700 tickets remaining.

"After discussions with representatives of the Supporters Parliament, we have tried to ensure that the distribution of our allocation of up to 8,000 tickets for the match is not only the fairest way possible but also allows those who want to sit together (including families) to be accommodated.

"Therefore Season Ticket Holders will be able to purchase a seat for themselves and one additional ticket, however, the extra ticket will have to be for someone registered with the club and have at least one loyalty point.

"This can be done online by selecting two seats, one for yourself and then assigning the additional seat to the relevant supporter number."

The TV companies may not have chosen to screen the tie, but it is a clash still hotly anticipated by Salop supporters, who are looking forward to their first visit to Anfield.

Scottish forward Jason Cummings was the hero in last Sunday's match at Montgomery Waters Meadow, notching twice to level the score after Liverpool went 2-0 up.

