Charity bid for Shropshire pine marten project

Shropshire Wildlife Trust is set to double supporters’ Christmas donations by taking part in the UK’s biggest match-funding campaign, The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge 2019 and raise money for its Pine Marten Project.

Now in its 12th year, The Christmas Challenge runs until December 10. Throughout the week, participating charities will see supporters’ donations matched, doubling the impact of their gifts.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust hopes to raise £5,100 in public donations, which will then be doubled by the Big Give, to make a project total of £10,200.

Pine martens are the rarest mammal in England but Shropshire is now known to be a stronghold for a small breeding population. They were discovered unexpectedly after a photographer caught a picture of one of these secretive creatures in the Clun Valley. Since then, footage of a number of pine martens has been captured in the same area.

“The exciting discovery of pine martens in Shropshire shows there is potential for them to make a return across the whole of the UK, if woods can be replanted and connected along hedgerows,” said Stuart Edmunds of Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

Wonderful

With the funding the trust would work with local landowners to protect the woods where the pine martens live; create links between woods to allow the population to spread; provide den boxes where they can raise their young; and raise awareness of pine martens through live camera feeds

“This is a wonderful opportunity to give these rare and beautiful creatures a better chance for the future,” added Stuart.

Advertising

Donations can be made to the Pine Marten project online at shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk

The Big Give matches donations through partnerships with more than 20 funding champions including Reed Foundation, The Childhood Trust, Four Acre Trust and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Jonathan Frank, director of The Big Give, said: “The Christmas Challenge is a great opportunity for the British public to maximise the impact of their charitable gifts.

"Launching on Giving Tuesday, we’re encouraging everyone to consider the causes closest to their heart and to donate, enabling us to help ensure those donations go even further.”