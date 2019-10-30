Hundreds of new homes and new school proposed for Shropshire village

The Sansaw Estate has put forward ideas for a four phase development in Hadnall which would create 515 new homes over a 30 to 40 year period.

The company, which is based in Handall, said it wants to make the village one of the best places to live in Shropshire.

It comes after the village was named by Shropshire Council as one of the preferred areas for future development over the next two decades.

The first phase of the proposed development would involve bringing in new community facilities, approximately 85 homes, space for nature, new connections for walking, cycling and riding and about 12 plots for self-builders.

The estate said it aims to attract new investment in infrastructure, public spaces and facilities, new traffic calming measures, a reduction in speed limits and employment and workspace.

Vision

Following a recent meeting with the parish council, the owners of the Sansaw Estate are now asking for Hadnall residents to come forward with suggestions of what they would like to see included in the village which would benefit future generations to come.

James Thompson, managing director of Sansaw Estate said comments on the proposals from the public are vital to making the development beneficial for the whole area.

“We are being completely transparent with our vision to develop Hadnall,” he said.

“We live in the area and we work in the area and it’s vitally important for us to hear the community’s thoughts on what they would like to see.

“This is about improving the village for the community and making it the best place to live in Shropshire, and that is why we want to work with residents to make sure we get this right.

“Our best interest lies with the people in Hadnall and we want to make sure what we’re proposing works for the community too.”

People are asked to send their suggestions and comments by emailing Shropshire Council at planningpolicy@shropshire.gov.uk using the subject headline Hadnall Development.

To view the proposals visit sansaw.co.uk