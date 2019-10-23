Tributes paid to beloved Bishop of Shrewsbury

The Right Reverend Brian Noble was formerly a priest of the Diocese of Lancaster. He was ordained for the Diocese of Shrewsbury in 1995 and retired in 2010, but continued to be active, giving talks and retreats and assisting in the parishes.

After a long struggle against illness, the Emeritus Bishop died on Monday afternoon at Arrowe Park Hospital, the Wirral.

His successor, Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury, has requested that the priests of the Diocese offer Mass for Bishop Noble, and also for the prayers of all the people of the Diocese.

Bishop Brian Noble

The Rt Rev. Mark Davies, the Bishop of Shrewsbury, said: “The Shrewsbury Diocese shares a great sadness that Bishop Brian Noble, who was so much part of our lives as priest and bishop, has passed from this world.

"We will especially remember his example of perseverance through serious illness in his care of this Diocese with his unfailing dedication and good humour.

"Conscious of the immense responsibility given to a Bishop, I ask the prayers of all for the eternal and happy repose of his soul.”

Details of prayer vigils and funeral arrangement will be announced at a later date.