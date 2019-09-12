Advertising
Schoolgirls recovering after collision with bus in Dorrington
Two schoolgirls were injured when they were involved in a collision with a bus in Dorrington.
The accident happened on the A49 in the centre of the village at 4.30am yesterday and involved a bus.
Police closed the busy trunk road while emergency services dealt with the crash.
A pelican crossing was damaged.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the two girls were treated for their injuries, which were not believed to be serious, and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
There were no other people hurt.
Diversions were set up on the A49.
