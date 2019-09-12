Schoolgirls recovering after collision with bus in Dorrington

The accident happened on the A49 in the centre of the village at 4.30am yesterday and involved a bus.

Police closed the busy trunk road while emergency services dealt with the crash.

A pelican crossing was damaged.

more details about the crash at dorrington https://t.co/W2jSCk142F — SueAustin_Star (@SueAustin_Star) September 11, 2019

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the two girls were treated for their injuries, which were not believed to be serious, and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

There were no other people hurt.

Diversions were set up on the A49.