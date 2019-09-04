Shrewsbury market launches picture frame appeal to celebrate traders

Specially commissioned portrait photographs of stallholders will be framed to create a picture gallery on the walls of the market’s newly refurbished stairwells.

Market facilities manager Kate Gittins said: “Our stallholders are really what makes this market special. We wanted to celebrate their characters, talents and passion for what they do by commissioning beautiful photographs for an artistic installation.

“The idea is to create a gallery wall on the newly painted stairwells at both ends of the building and give visitors, as they enter, a real taste of the diversity and quality of stalls that awaits them when they reach the top of the stairs.

“We are appealing for members of the public to help us create this showcase by donating their unwanted large picture frames. We can then refurbish the frames to fit with the overall project.

“Our traders are the heart of our market. The awards we have won over the last few years are down to their creative talents, hard work and commitment to creating something special for the town.

“We chose a specialist photographer who would bring out their characters and personalities and we are absolutely thrilled with the results so far.

“We’re very excited about this project and plan to unveil the final installation later in the autumn.”

The market, which was voted Britain’s Favourite Market 2018 and Best Midlands Market 2019, is looking for large picture frames of at least A3 size.

People can bring their unwanted picture frames to the market manager’s office, on the gallery floor of the Market Hall in Claremont Street.

For further information contact kate.gittins@shropshire.gov.uk