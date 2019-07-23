Demo against surgery closure organised

Whitehall Medical Practice is set to close at the end of September leaving 3,700 residents to find an alternate GP surgery.

The demonstration will take place on Thursday (25) at 4.30 pm at the surgery on Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury.

A petition, which was launched last month when news of the closure was made public, has attracted more than 370 signatures.

Councillor David Vasmer has been working with one of the clinic's patients Dennis Cheese to coordinate the demonstration and has also called for an emergency meeting to take place with Shropshire Council to explore alternatives to the closure.

"I have had a lot of people contact me about this and I hope that we will get some support at the demonstration. We will have to see what happens on Thursday."