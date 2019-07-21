Menu

Boy, 6, freed by Shrewsbury firefighters after getting foot stuck in bicycle

By Mat Growcott | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A six-year-old boy was freed by firefighters after his foot became trapped in his bicycle in Shrewsbury.

The youngster got his foot stuck between the pedal and frame, and a fire crew from Shrewsbury used cutting equipment and a hacksaw to free him.

It happened in Copthorne Road at about 8.50pm on Saturday, and took firefighters nearly an hour to free the youngster.

