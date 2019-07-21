Advertising
Boy, 6, freed by Shrewsbury firefighters after getting foot stuck in bicycle
A six-year-old boy was freed by firefighters after his foot became trapped in his bicycle in Shrewsbury.
The youngster got his foot stuck between the pedal and frame, and a fire crew from Shrewsbury used cutting equipment and a hacksaw to free him.
It happened in Copthorne Road at about 8.50pm on Saturday, and took firefighters nearly an hour to free the youngster.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.