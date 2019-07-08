Motor home stolen from outside Shrewsbury home

The vehicle was taken from an address in Battlefield Road between 9pm on July 1 and 1pm on July 2. Police are looking for anybody with information to come forward.

Anybody who saw anything is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 citing reference number 22/60200/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

It comes just weeks after two other motor home thefts in the area.

A thief in Shifnal blew a kiss at the owner of a motor home before stealing it. The incident happened at a property on Admirals Way between 11.30pm on Sunday, June 23 and 12.30am the following morning.

CCTV footage taken from a neighbour’s driveway has since gone viral with more than 20,000 views and shows a car drive towards the house, before speeding off about half an hour later with the stolen silver Ford Transit in front.

A silver Ford Westfalia Nugget was also taken from outside a house in Claverley on July 1.